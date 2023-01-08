Man held with 120-gm heroin

Ludhiana, January 7
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the city police today arrested a smuggler and seized 120 gm of heroin from his possession.
He has been identified as Gurdev Singh, alias Goli, of Bhundri village. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
ASI Satnam Singh said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on the Hambran road from where he was held.
The ASI said three cases of heroin smuggling were already registered against him at Dugri, Sidhwan Bet and Mullanpur police stations. Now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought from court.
