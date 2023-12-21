Man held with 120-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

The Ludhiana police have arrested a man and seized 120 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Yodha Singh, alias Ranjodh, a resident of Bholewal Jadid village.

ADCP Rupinder Sran said acting on a tip-off, a team of the anti-narcotics cell laid a naka at a strategic place near Khaira Bet village where on suspicion a motorcycle-borne person was stopped for checking. During frisking of the suspect, heroin was seized from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further investigation was launched to bust the entire drug supply line.

Sran said the man had a criminal past as two cases of drug smuggling were also registered against him in the past and after coming out of prison on bail, he again started smuggling.

