Man held with 2 kg of opium

Ludhiana, April 29
The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana Commissionerate yesterday arrested a smuggler and seized 2 kg of opium.
The suspect has been identified as Avtar Singh of Bholapur.
SI Satnam Singh said he, along with a police team, was patrolling on the Chandigarh road where they received a tip-off that a motorcycle-borne man was on the way to deliver opium to his clients. The police laid a naka and intercepted him for checking. During checking, 2 kg of opium was seized and he was arrested. A case has been registered.
