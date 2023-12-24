Man held with 2-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 23

The Doraha police claimed to have seized 2 kg of opium from a suspect during a naka laid at the bus stand here today. He has been taken into custody.

As per police sources, the suspect got down from one of the buses at the bus stand and was trying to evade the police. He was stopped on the basis of suspicion. The man was carrying a bag. On search, 2 kg of opium was recovered from his bag and a case under the NDPS Act was registered. DSP Payal Nikhil Garg said the suspect had been arrested and further probe was on in the matter.