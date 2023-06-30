Man held with 24,850 intoxicating tablets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

The Khanna police today claimed to have nabbed a man and seized 24,850 intoxicating tablets from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Azad Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Akalgarh Tapian, Amritsar.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said under the supervision of Pragya Jain, SP (Investigation), along with the DSP, Khanna, Karnail Singh, Inspector Kuljinder Singh, SHO, police station, City 2, and Inspector Amandeep Singh, In-charge, CIA staff, Khanna, had recently launched a special campaign against drugs under which the recovery was made.

Kondal said acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a naka near Pristine Mall where the suspect was stopped for checking, which led to the recovery of the drugs.

He was produced before court and a police remand was obtained for further investigation so that his forward and backward linkages could be explored and more smugglers involved in the trade be arrested, Kondal said.

The SSP warned that the Khanna police would not spare those involved in the drug smuggling trade as the special campaign would continue in days to come.