Man held with 280-gm heroin

Ludhiana, December 1
The anti-narcotics cell-1 of the Ludhiana police nabbed a heroin smuggler and seized 280 gm of heroin from his possession. The value of the seized heroin is said to be around 1.5 crore in the international market.
The suspect has been identified as Vipandeep Singh (24) of Amritsar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran addressed a press conference in this regard on Thursday.
Sidhu said the police had received a tip-off that the suspect was into the heroin smuggling trade and he was in the city to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to his clients.
The police laid a trap and intercepted him. Later, 280 gm of heroin was seized from his possession, CP said.
The suspect also has a notorious past as he was booked by the Amritsar police in 2017 in connection with a robbery case.
Brar said now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought to bust the entire supply line.
Sources said after the arrest of the suspect, the police had already identified some big suppliers of Amritsar and soon, they would also be nabbed.
