Man held with 3-kg opium, Rs 4 lakh drug money

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 6

The police claimed to have arrested a man and seized 3 kg of opium and Rs 4.03 lakh drug money from his possession during a late Sunday evening operation conducted by police personnel, led by in-charge, CIA, Mahorana Harjinder Singh and Surjit Singh.

The suspect has been identified as Prabhjot Singh Lovely of Dehliz Road, Ahmedgarh. The police are yet to identify and nab other accomplices of the suspect.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said a tip-off was received that a gang of drug peddlers had been operating from a motorcycle workshop and spare parts shop at Ahmedgarh. “Having received concrete information about arrival of a consignment, we deployed a team of officials and succeeded in nabbing the suspect with 3-kg opium and drug money worth Rs 4.03 lakh,” SSP Sidhu said, adding that the accomplice and regular clients of the suspect would be soon identified and nabbed.