Man held with 3 stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

The city police today arrested a vehicle thief and recovered three stolen motorcycles from him. The suspect has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Koshi of the Jagirlur road area. A case has been registered against him.

ACP Gurdev Singh in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the man was a vehicle lifter and he was roaming in Surjit Colony. After which, the police team laid a trap and nabbed him.

Later during interrogation, three stolen motorcycles were recovered from him. The suspect confessed that he had stolen two more motorcycles from the city recently and a probe was on to recover them too, the ACP said.