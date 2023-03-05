Man held with 3 stolen bikes

Ludhiana, March 4
The city police today arrested a vehicle thief and recovered three stolen motorcycles from him. The suspect has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Koshi of the Jagirlur road area. A case has been registered against him.
ACP Gurdev Singh in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the man was a vehicle lifter and he was roaming in Surjit Colony. After which, the police team laid a trap and nabbed him.
Later during interrogation, three stolen motorcycles were recovered from him. The suspect confessed that he had stolen two more motorcycles from the city recently and a probe was on to recover them too, the ACP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Stronger ties good for regional stability, says Australian PM ahead of India visit
Albanese to play Holi, join PM at fourth cricket Test match