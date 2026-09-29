Man held with .32-bore pistol in Ludhiana

The police have arrested a man after recovering a .32-bore pistol and two live rounds from his possession.

Acting under a special campaign being run by the state government and the police against gangsters , a team of the CIA staff apprehended the accused during patrolling in an area under the jurisdiction of the Division 5 police.

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The police identified the accused as Anmol (24), a resident of Sham Nagar.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the accused failed to produce any legal document or licence for the weapon.

Bhatti said a case was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police custody. “During questioning, the accused may reveal the reason he was carrying an illegal weapon. The police will also investigate if he used the illegal weapon for a crime,” Bhatti added. — TNS