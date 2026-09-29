DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Man held with .32-bore pistol in Ludhiana

Man held with .32-bore pistol in Ludhiana

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:00 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The police have arrested a man after recovering a .32-bore pistol and two live rounds from his possession.

Acting under a special campaign being run by the state government and the police against gangsters , a team of the CIA staff apprehended the accused during patrolling in an area under the jurisdiction of the Division 5 police.

Advertisement

The police identified the accused as Anmol (24), a resident of Sham Nagar.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the accused failed to produce any legal document or licence for the weapon.

Bhatti said a case was registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police custody. “During questioning, the accused may reveal the reason he was carrying an illegal weapon. The police will also investigate if he used the illegal weapon for a crime,” Bhatti added. — TNS

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts