Man held with 350-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Ludhiana Range today arrested a man and seized 350 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Raja (30) of Mahadev Nagar, near Sahnewal.

STF Inspector, Ludhiana, Harbans Singh, in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the man was into

heroin smuggling. He had brought a huge quantity of heroin from some Amritsar-based supplier and he was going to deliver the same to his clients in the Shimlapuri area here.

The STF had laid a naka at a strategic place where he was caught by the team. During the checking of a bag he was carrying, 350 gm of heroin was seized.

During preliminary questioning, he admitted that he was a e-rickshaw driver and he had started heroin smuggling about a year ago. Now, the police remand of the suspect would be taken by the STF to identify the Amritsar-based supplier and to bust the entire supply line, Inspector Harbans said.