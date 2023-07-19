Man held with 40-gm ice drug

Ludhiana, July 18
The city police today claimed to have nabbed a man and seized 40 gm of ice drug from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Davis Kapoor, alias Deep, a resident of Ekam Enclave.
ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a tip-off was received by the police that the man was on the way to deliver ice drug to his clients. To catch the suspect, the police laid a naka at some strategic place in the Meharban area, where he was arrested. During frisking, ice drug was seized from his possession.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the man. Now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought from court so that the entire drug supply line can be busted.
