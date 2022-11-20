Man held with 410-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

The Special Task Force wing of the Ludhiana police on Friday nabbed a person and seized 410 gm of heroin from his possession. He was on the way to deliver the consignment to his clients.

The suspect has been identified as Narinder Kohli, alias Sonu, a resident of J Block, BRS Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

STF inspector Harbans Singh in a statement said a tip-off was received that the suspect was running a heroin smuggling racket for a long time and he was on the way to deliver the consignment to his clients on a motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB10HC1986).

He said accordingly, the police party laid a trap at Rajguru Market where the motorcyclist was stopped for checking. During the checking of his belongings, 410 gm of heroin was seized.

During the preliminary questioning, the suspect admitted that he was into the drug smuggling trade for the past four years and while indulging in the same, he also became addicted to drugs and started consuming heroin, Harbans said.

Cases of fraud and gambling were registered against the suspect in the past and he also remained in prison for sometime.

The STF inspector said now, his police remand would be sought from court so that in further interrogation, the entire supply chain of drugs could be busted and more members of the gang could be nabbed.