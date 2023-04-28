Man held with 55-gm narcotic powder

Raikot, April 27
The sadar police have arrested, Rajat Kumar, a resident of Akalgarh village, who was involved in drug smuggling. The police arrested him and seized 55-gm narcotic powder from his possession, after receiving a tip-off that Rajat was waiting for his clients at a scooter repair workshop near Rattowal Chowk.
