Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

Ludhiana, May 14
The CIA 2, under the leadership of Inspector Beant Juneja, has arrested Prakash Chander from near Sabzi Mandi, Basti Jodhewal, for carrying 700 cases of English liquor in an illegal manner.
The suspect belongs to Rajasthan. During interrogation, he admitted that Surjit Singh, a contractor in Rajasthan, had asked him to reach near the Bahadurke road Sabzi Mandi, where his other accomplices would put crates filled with vegetables and fruits on liquor cases to hide the alcohol and nobody could find out the same.
On checking near Sabzi mandi, the liquor was found by the police and the suspect was arrested. A case has been registered against Prakash and Surjit under Sections 420, 120 B and 201 of the IPC by the Jodhewal police.
PO arrested
A proclaimed offender (PO), Bunty Singh, alias Baba, was arrested by the Daba police. He was wanted in a case under Sections 427, 506, 148, 149, 269 and 336 of the IPC. He was declared a PO in June 2022. The daba police arrested the accused from the Daba area.
