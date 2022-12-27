Man held with Chinese string

Ludhiana, December 26
The police arrested a man and claimed to have recovered 40 rolls of banned Chinese string, which are illegally used for kite flying, from him.
He has been identified as Varun Behal of Ajit Singh Nagar on Tibba Road, here. Inspector Satbir Singh, who is also probing the case, said the suspect was nabbed when he was on the way to sell the string.
The police said the banned string rolls were found in a box kept in his car. Such sharp string was harmful for people, birds and animals. A case under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC and 51 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, had been registered at the Division Number 7 police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...