Man held with Chinese string

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

The police arrested a man and claimed to have recovered 40 rolls of banned Chinese string, which are illegally used for kite flying, from him.

He has been identified as Varun Behal of Ajit Singh Nagar on Tibba Road, here. Inspector Satbir Singh, who is also probing the case, said the suspect was nabbed when he was on the way to sell the string.

The police said the banned string rolls were found in a box kept in his car. Such sharp string was harmful for people, birds and animals. A case under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC and 51 and 39 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, had been registered at the Division Number 7 police station.