Man held with gun, another booked for firing into air

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

The police have arrested a person with a countrymade pistol while another man has been booked for firing shots into the air. Rajan Kumar of Lohara was nabbed near the local bus stand by the police on Sunday on a tip-off that the suspect had purchased a countrymade pistol from UP and was going on his bike to deliver the weapon to one of his relatives. He was booked under the Arms Act.

In the other incident, the police have booked Aman Sharma of Pink Park, Barewal Road, here under the Arms Act for firing shots into the air and creating scare in the locality on Sunday. Area residents had informed the police about the shots fired into the air. However, no arrest has been made so far in the case.