Man held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 19

The crime branch of the Ludhiana police today claimed to have seized 25 gm of heroin from a man.

The suspect has been identified as Vikas Kumar, alias Lara (29), a resident of Rishi Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Crime branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Rishi Nagar from where the suspect was rounded up. During his frisking, 25 gm of heroin was seized.

Inspector Juneja said the suspect was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. Now, the police remand of the suspect would be sought. The suspect is also a drug addict.

Vikas was also arrested by the STF in 2019 along with head constable of the Khanna police Gagandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh with 785-gm heroin. Notably, Gagandeep was also the sole accused in the Ludhiana court bomb blast in which he had himself died after the bomb went off in the court’s washroom.

Vikas after coming out on bail had again started the illegal trade.