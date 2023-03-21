Man held with heroin

Ludhiana, March 20
The police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and seized 32 gm of heroin from him. The suspect has been identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Vicky, of Jandiali village.
Focal Point police station SHO Amandeep Singh Brar said the police were checking vehicles near a government school at Jandiali when the suspect was nabbed. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against him.
The SHO claimed that during the interrogation, the suspect told the police that he used to buy heroin at a cost of Rs 1,500 per gm from an unidentified person and further sell it at Rs 2,500 per gram.
