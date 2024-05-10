Man held with heroin

Ludhiana, May 9
Rajiv Kumar, alias Ravi, has been arrested by the police from near the Janta Colony T-point at a naka for possessing 40 gm of heroin, which costs around Rs 5,000.
According to the police, seeing the police personnel at the naka, Ravi tried to flee the scene on his motorcycle due to which they got suspicious. However, his bike stopped due to some technical problem. Afterwards, he took out a black polythene bag from his pocket and threw it on the road.
On being searched, heroin was found in the carry bag. It was learnt that he was a drug addict and peddler. The police arrested the man and a case was registered against him, the police said.
