Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

The police have arrested a man and allegedly recovered 270 gm of heroin from his possession. He has been identified as Mangat Singh of Hambran village here. The cost of the seized heroin is said to be around Rs 1.25 crore.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested at a checkpoint near a food park in Ladhowal here.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Mangat Singh at the

Ladhowal police station, Ludhiana.