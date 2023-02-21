Man held with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: CIA staff 2 claimed to have arrested a member of the Puneet Bains gang and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession here on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Tank, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana. Investigating officer Ranjit Singh said a .32 bore pistol with a magazine and one bullet were recovered from the accused. ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the court has sent the accused in three-day police remand today. Further interrogation into the case is under way. TNS

Four cellphones seized from jail

Ludhiana: Six inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked after the jail staff recovered four mobiles allegedly from their possession. An FIR under Sections 52 A (1) of the Prison Act has been registered at the division number 7 police station against the accused. Suraj Mal, Assistant Superintendent, Ludhiana Central Jail, said the staff had conducted a surprise check on February 8 and recovered four mobiles from the accused identified as Raja, Amanjot Singh, Surjeet Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, and Gurdeep Singh.