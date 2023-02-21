Man held with illegal weapon

Ludhiana: CIA staff 2 claimed to have arrested a member of the Puneet Bains gang and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession here on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Rohit Tank, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana. Investigating officer Ranjit Singh said a .32 bore pistol with a magazine and one bullet were recovered from the accused. ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said the court has sent the accused in three-day police remand today. Further interrogation into the case is under way. TNS
Four cellphones seized from jail
Ludhiana: Six inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail have been booked after the jail staff recovered four mobiles allegedly from their possession. An FIR under Sections 52 A (1) of the Prison Act has been registered at the division number 7 police station against the accused. Suraj Mal, Assistant Superintendent, Ludhiana Central Jail, said the staff had conducted a surprise check on February 8 and recovered four mobiles from the accused identified as Raja, Amanjot Singh, Surjeet Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, and Gurdeep Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...