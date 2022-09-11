Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

The Crime Branch, Ludhiana, today made a recovery of 37,600 intoxicating tablets from a person.

The suspect has been identified as Toshif Alam, a native of Bihar, who was residing near Tibba Road, here.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Gurpreet Singh and Crime Branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja addressed a press meet regarding the matter.

Brar said acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch inspector Beant Juneja had laid a naka at Geeta Nagar where after intercepting the bike-borne suspect, he was stopped for checking. During the checking of his belongings, 37,600 intoxicating tablets were seized.

During questioning, he admitted that he had bought the consignment of intoxicants from Kuldeep Singh of Tibba Road, DCP said, adding that Kuldeep along with his nephew Prince were involved in the smuggling trade. Now, Kuldeep and Prince were also booked in the case.

Kuldeep was already in police custody as he was nabbed by the city police with 1,320 intoxicating tablets on September 4, the ADCP said. He would be brought on a production warrant so that recovery of more drugs could be made. Raids were on to nab Prince.