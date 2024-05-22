Man held with intoxicating tablets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The Khanna police today claimed to have nabbed a man and seized 33,300 intoxicating tablets from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Jugraj Singh of Fatehabad, Tarn Taran. Khanna SSP stated the police had received a tip-off that the suspect was going to supply intoxicating tablets to his clients. The police conducted a raid and nabbed him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

