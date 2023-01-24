Man held with poppy husk

Ludhiana, January 23
The police seized intoxicating tablets and poppy husk from a resident of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh. Investigating Officer ASI Gurmit Singh said the accused was nabbed during a naka at Lalton Kalan village. He was riding a truck coming from the Kheri side. The ASI said when the vehicle was checked on suspicion, the police seized 8-kg poppy husk and 990 intoxicating tablets from the vehicle. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sadar police station against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...