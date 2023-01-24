Man held with poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 23

The police seized intoxicating tablets and poppy husk from a resident of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh. Investigating Officer ASI Gurmit Singh said the accused was nabbed during a naka at Lalton Kalan village. He was riding a truck coming from the Kheri side. The ASI said when the vehicle was checked on suspicion, the police seized 8-kg poppy husk and 990 intoxicating tablets from the vehicle. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sadar police station against the accused.