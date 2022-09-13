Man held with stolen mobike

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 12

The police have arrested a person, identified as Prince, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Gill Road, and recovered a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 91E 8526) from him. The police said the suspect was stopped at a naka near Tikoni Park on Sunday and during questioning, it was found that he was driving a stolen two-wheeler. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Silver jewellery, cash stolen from house

In another incident, a house in Dev Nagar on Hambran Road was burgled. The owner and his family were in Kolkata for the past about one month. In a complaint lodged with the police, Satish Gupta, a resident of Dev Nagar, Hambran Road, said he was out of the city when his relative Sandeep informed him about a theft in his house on September 8.

“I returned home on September 10 and found that locks of the house were broken and thieves had taken away some silver ornaments and cash kept in a room.” said the complainant.

The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two-wheeler stolen

A Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle (PB 10HA 4264), parked outside a house in Model Town Extension, was reportedly stolen. Owner of the vehicle told the police that he had parked the two-wheeler outside the house in Model Town Extension from where it was stolen. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.