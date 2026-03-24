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Home / Ludhiana / Man hit by speeding car in Ludhiana, dies

Man hit by speeding car in Ludhiana, dies

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:26 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an over-speeding car in Salem Tabri area.

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The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Thala village in Jalandhar.

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Upon receiving the information, the Salem Tabri police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigating officer Javed stated that Kuldeep used to work as a cart-puller (rehriwala) and was the only son of his parents. He was hit by the car while he was walking in Salem Tabri locality, resulting in his death on the spot.

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Further legal action has been initiated based on the statements provided by the family members following the autopsy. To identify the car driver who fled the spot, the police were scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed near the site of the accident.

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