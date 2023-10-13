Man honey trapped, assaulted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

A 26-year-old man was allegedly honey trapped, abducted and subjected to physical abuse by around 18 persons, including his wife and her paramour.

The complainant, Inderjeet, accused his wife, her paramour, and 16 others of forcibly removing his clothes and making a video to humiliate him.

In the complaint lodged at Sadar Police Station, Inderjeet said he had married Manpreet Kaur in 2022. However, after nine months of marriage, she allegedly began living in a relationship with a man named Arvind Singh.

Inderjeet said he had recently befriended Komal Pandher on Instagram. Komal allegedly invited him to meet her near Bulara village on October 6. When he arrived there, a group of persons allegedly abducted him and covered his eyes. The complainant alleged that the accused took him to an undisclosed location and robbed him of Rs 15,700, a gold chain, and a mobile phone. He further alleged that the accused also disrobed him, tied him to a tree and recorded a video of him.

Inderjeet alleged that the accused had attacked him with a sharp weapon and a baseball bat. Later, they left him near his car and managed to escape. Meanwhile, some passersby came to his aid and rushed him to SPS Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. He alleged that his wife, Manpreet Kaur, is seeking a divorce from him to marry her lover, Arvind Singh.

A case under Sections 365, 323, 324, 325, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC has been registered. The accused are yet to be arrested.