Man hurls abuses at family, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 16

The Ladhowal police have registered a case against a man after a video went viral in which he could be seen hurling slurs at the complainant and his family members.

The accused has been identified as Parveen Kumar. The complainant, Nachatar Singh of Hambran Road, alleged a land dispute case between him and the accused was sub-judice. A few days back, the accused hurled abusive remarks at him and his family and made a video. Later, he uploaded the video on social media and sent the same to Noorpur residents.

