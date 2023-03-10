Man injured in road mishap as bike skids

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 9

A resident of Sahni village in Doraha was injured in a road accident when the motorcycle he was riding skidded on a road and his two-and-a-half-year-old son, who was sitting with him, had a miraculous escape. The injured has been identified as Akhilesh (40), a resident of Sahni village.

He was coming along with his son on his motorcycle when he slipped all of a sudden and got badly hurt. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, where his condition is said to be stable. The child, however, fell on the kucha road and escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, the police had a tough time locating the whereabouts and identity of the injured.

Investigating officer Mohan Lal said the injured was in an inebriated condition and lost control of his bike. He is, however, recuperating at the hospital. The child has been handed over to the mother, he added.