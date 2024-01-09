Man injures stray dog with sharp weapon

Ludhiana, January 8
In the Dashmesh Nagar locality on Hambran Road here, a man allegedly assaulted a stray dog by using a sharp weapon. Following the incident, the severely wounded canine has been admitted to a veterinary hospital.
Mani Singh, an activist running an NGO for animals, has filed a complaint with the police, urging them to take action against the person responsible for causing harm to the stray dog.
The complainant said he got information about the incident through some local residents.
He alleged that the suspect used a sharp weapon to inflict serious injuries on the canine. He has urged the police to take appropriate action against the man.
Meanwhile, the SHO at the PAU police station could not be contacted for his comments.
