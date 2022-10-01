Man 'insulted' by friend, dies by suicide

Ludhiana, September 30
A 31-year-old man died by suicide by consuming some poisonous susbtance at his residence in Ranwan village, near Machhiwara, here. He took the extreme step after he was allegedly insulted by his woman friend with whom he had a dispute over money.
‘Felt humiliated after dispute over money’
The deceased’s father, Nachatar Singh, said his son used to send money to the woman while staying in Dubai for two years. When he returned to India and asked her to return his money, amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh, the woman refused to do so.Yesterday, she came to his house and both exchanged heated arguments. She also allegedly slapped him. He was humiliated and felt like ending his life, Nachatar alleged.
The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh. On the complaint of the deceased’s father, Nachatar Singh, a case of abetment to suicide was yesterday registered against the woman, identified as Rajwinder Kaur, also a resident of the same village.
Nachatar said when his son was staying in Dubai, he used to send money to Rajwinder. On returning to India after staying there for two years, he met Rajwinder and asked her to return the money he had sent her from Dubai, amounting to Rs 1.20 lakh, but the woman refused to do so.
Yesterday, she came to his house where both exchanged heated arguments and she also allegedly slapped Gurdeep. She told him that she would not return the money, deceased’s father said, adding that his son was humiliated and felt like ending his life.
Later in the evening, he consumed poison and died at a hospital in Ludhiana.
Investigating officer ASI Sarjangdeep Singh said further probe was launched in the case.
