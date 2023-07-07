Man jumps before train near Ladhowal, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

A fruit vendor allegedly committed suicide by jumping before the moving train near Ladhowal on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar.

Deceased’s brother Kanwaljit Singh, in a complaint submitted to the Government Railway Police (GRP), stated that his brother was a fruit vendor working at the Sabji Mandi on the Bahadurke road.

“My brother has some monetary issue with some fruit vendors due to which they had been torturing him. He had also told me about the daily torture of the suspects and expressed desire to end his life. This morning, he jumped before the train and breathed his last. I have given names of the suspects who are responsible for his death. The police should take strict action against them,” he alleged.

The police initiated a probe after receiving a complaint from the deceased’s kin.