Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

A man undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Khanna, died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hospital on Friday night. The Khanna police today arrested two out of the four suspects. They were identified as Bagga Singh and Balbir Singh of Rasoolra village.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Kulwinder Singh Soni, a resident of Rasoolra.

Deceased’s brother Pawandeep said his brother Kulwinder was assaulted by some persons over some old enmity and he was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Now, the assailants were allegedly threatening to kill him. On Friday, he ended his life by jumping from the bathroom’s window of the male ward due to the threats and intimidation by the suspects.

On May 2, when Kulwinder had gone to a shop in the village, some people from the village abused him and later attacked him with sharp weapons. The victim had suffered serious injuries in the assault.

SHO, Khanna City police station, SI Gurmeet Singh, said an assult case was already registered against the four suspects and now, another case of attempt to murder was registered against them. Two of them were arrested.

