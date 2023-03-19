Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 18

A resident of Kauri village jumped into the Sirhind canal yesterday with an intention to die by suicide but was saved by the Army personnel undergoing training near the place from where he had jumped.

Acting on the spur of the moment, the Army men pulled the man out of the water body.

The man has been identified as Gurmail Singh of Kauri village, who was reportedly not happy with his life and had jumped into the Sirhind canal with an intention to put an end to it.

Army personnel of the Vajra Sappers, 52 Engineer Regiment, were training 150 metre downstream on the wet bridge construction site at the same time when Gurmail jumped into the water body.

The regiment, on spotting drowning Gurmail, propelled the boat in his direction. The commander of the safety boat asked the foreman to throw a safety tube and asked the diver to help. The team reached closer and pulled Gurmail inside the boat and got him to the canal’s bank.

He was semi-conscious at the time and was wishing to be left alone. The battlefield nursing assistant and medical officer rushed to the spot and saved Gurmail. All the while, he kept uttering that he no longer wanted to live and did not respond to any of the queries made to him.

The man had parked his scooter near the bridge and jumped into the canal. His kin were immediately called via the mobile phone later recovered from his vehicle.

He was handed over to his relatives in the presence of the local police and the sarpanch of Kauri village.

Personnel were undergoing training downstream

