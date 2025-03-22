Man kidnapped, attacked auto driver; nabbed in 24 hrs

The Sadar police have claimed to have cracked the case of a kidnapping and brutal torture of an auto-rickshaw driver by nabbing the suspect. The latter was identified as Ranbir Singh, alias Robin Oberoi, a resident of City Enclave, Dhandra Road.

After the incident came to the fore, ADCP Dev Singh supervised the probe and the police achieved success in nabbing the suspect within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

The ADCP said Jagdish Prasad (60)’s auto was hired by Ranbir Singh, who was in the attire of a Nihang Sikh at the bus stand on March 17, and he taken to City Enclave, Dhandra Road. When the victim asked for Rs 150 fare, he was pulled inside the house and locked up. From 7 pm to 5 am, he endured torture. The suspect stabbed the victim repeatedly. The auto driver begged for mercy but the suspect did not budge. At 5 am, the suspect fled with his auto. He demanded Rs 2 lakh, threatening to kill the victim. It was only when the victim broke the window with a gas cylinder and alerted colony residents, they gave him medical help and informed his family.

The ADCP said on March 19, the victim recorded his statement, following which the police cracked the case within 24 hours.