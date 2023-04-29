Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The Sadar Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against Jagdish Singh of Jagraon on the charges of kidnapping a mother-son duo and raping the woman. The suspect was arrested.

The woman was in a live-in relationship with the man for three months at his house but she left the place and went to her parents’ house in Rumi village due to some issues with the suspect.

“On April 22 night, Jagdish kidnapped me and my eight-year-old son from our house and brought us to his house in Jagraon. He illegally confined us in his house. He also sexually exploited me several times during the period,” she alleged.

Investigating officer SI Kirandeep Kaur said the woman’s mother had filed a petition in the high court in which she alleged that Jagdish had held the mother-son duo hostage at his home and on the basis of directions from the court, a police team yesterday conducted a raid and rescued both of them. The suspect had initially fled the place but later chased down by the police.

Woman sexually exploited for mnths on pretext of marriage

The Jamalpur police yesterday registered a case against a person who had sexually exploited a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her. However, when she turned pregnant, the suspect refused to marry her.

He has been identified as Akash Kumar, a native of UP, at present staying in the Chandigarh road area.

The complainant told the police that she had been working with some firm in Focal Point for the past around 10 months. The suspect was also working in the same company. After developing a friendship with her, he also proposed her for marriage.

“On the pretext of marriage, the suspect sexually exploited me. He took me to different hotels in the city to develop physical relationship with me. Recently, I became pregnant. Now, he is refusing to marry me,” the complainant alleged.

SI Manpreet Kaur said after registering a case, raids were being conducted by the police to apprehend the man.