Man killed, 11 suffer injuries in wall collapse

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

One person died and around 11 suffered injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on GT Road in Khanna on Thursday morning. Of the 11 injured, one man and two women are said to be in a critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Muni (32). Vipan Muni (50), Nibha Devi (48) and Manjita Kumari were seriously injured. A construction worker, Raju, said the wall collapsed on the workers when they were digging the ground.

Khanna DSP William Jeji also visited the Khanna Civil Hospital to enquire about the well-being of the injured.

Jeji said action would be taken against the guilty.

The police assured help to the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital.