Man killed, another injured as truck hits stationary Bolero in Doraha

A 42-year-old man was killed and another grievously injured as an allegedly speeding truck rammed into a stationary vehicle on National Highway (NH) 1 near Barmalipur in Doraha, on Thursday afternoon. The impact was so severe that the Mahindra Bolero turned turtle.

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The police took the truck driver, identified as Rahul Bhagat from Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, into custody.

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The deceased, Raghuveer Singh from Aluna Palla in Payal, was working to patch a punctured tyre and vehicle’s driver was standing by his side when the truck, coming from the Doraha side, hit the vehicle. He died on the spot.

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The police said the Bolero driver noticed a puncture as he reached NRI Dhaba at Barmalipur in Doraha, and visited a nearby tyre shop for help. He brought Raghveer from the shop to help change the tyre. The injured driver was rushed to a hospital in Khanna.

Sukhdev Singh, deceased’s cousin, alleged in his complaint to the Doraha police the truck driver was driving rashly, which led to the accident.

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The police have impounded the truck and registered a case.