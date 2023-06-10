Man killed as speeding car hits motorcycle

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 9

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car on the Neelon-Doraha road. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the car at the Doraha police station.

Victim Gurmit Singh of Rampur village worked as a security guard at a factory and was returning home at 7.15 am after his night duty. As he was about to take a turn towards his village from the Neelon-Doraha road, a speeding car coming from the Doraha side hit his motorcycle, leading to Gurmit’s death on the spot.

The deceased’s nephew Sukhraj Singh alleged that Gurmit lost his life due to rash and negligent driving by the car driver.

Based on Sukhraj’s statement, a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified car driver at the Doraha police station.

The driver of the vehicle is yet to be arrested.