Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Ludhiana, March 3
A man was allegedly killed by his friends after heated arguments over some dispute at Gorsian Makhan village in Sidhwan Bet on Thursday night. The incident came to light this morning.
The deceased, Ram Lakhan (30), was a labourer and a native of Bihar. He was staying at Gorsian Makhan. He is survived by wife, three daughters and a son.
ASI Daljit Singh said on Thursday night, when the deceased consumed liquor with his friends, they started exchanging arguments. In no time, the situation took an ugly turn and he was killed by his friends. Later, they threw the body near the village gurdwara.
“We have identified the suspects. A case of murder has been registered against the victim’s two friends and some unidentified people,” he said.
