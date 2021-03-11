Man killed by wife, son

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked Satnam Kaur and her son Karanjit Singh, both residents of Makkar Colony, Dhandari Kalan, under Sections 302 and 34 for the alleged murder of Kulwinder Singh (53), the husband of Satnam Kaur. Dyal Singh of Kaler Pai village in Amritsar district had filed a complaint with the police that though his deceased brother was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment of injuries that the suspects claimed were caused due to an accident, he suspects that the victim was badly beaten up by them and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The autopsy of the deceased had also mentioned fatal injuries as cause of death, he said. OC

Sangrur resident booked for rape

Ludhiana: The police have booked Arshdeep Mann, a resident of Ber Kalan village in Sangrur district, under Section 376 of the IPC for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman in a hotel here on Monday. The victim, a resident of Khanna, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the suspect had called her to a hotel on Pakhowal Road on the pretext of meeting his sister and brother-in-law to discuss a marriage proposal. “However, taking advantage of the situation, the suspect raped me and fled the spot,” the victim said. oc

2 cars reported stolen from city

Ludhiana: A Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB 10ET 8595) was stolen on Monday from the parking lot of the District Courts here. A complaint was lodged with the police by Chhinder Pal, a resident of Ram Vihar, Rahon Road. He said had parked his car in the lawyers’ parking lot and went to the 4th floor of the building. He said when he returned after some time, the car was missing. In another incident, a Mitsubishi Lancer car (PB 10CE 6003), which was parked outside a house in Jain Hind Street, Lachman Nagar, was stolen during the night. A report of theft has been lodged with the police by car owner Ravi Kumar, a resident of Lachman Nagar. The police have registered cases under Section 379, IPC, in both incidents. oc

3 held with poppy husk, heroin

Ludhiana: The police have arrested two drug peddlers, Kushaldeep Sharma and Anupam Sharma, residents of Bhagat Sain Colony, from near Clock Tower on Monday and seized 500 gm of poppy husk from their possession. The police said the duo, travelling in an Maruti Alto car (bearing registration no. PB 10FR 9774), were stopped for checking which led to the recovery of the contraband. The suspects have been booked under the NDPS Act. Gurmukh Singh of Subhash Nagar was nabbed by the police from Circular Road on Monday. His search led to the seizure of 6 gm of heroin from him. A case has been registered.