Man killed on suspicion of illicit affair, 3 arrested

Ludhiana, August 6
A man was killed by three persons at Sidhwan Bet as one of the assailants suspected him of having an illicit relationship with his wife.
Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Bains said three accused identified as Gurjit Singh of Sidhwan Bet, Inderjit Singh, alias Babla, of Salempura and Amrik of Madepur have been arrested.
The complainant, Binder Kaur, told the police that her husband Resham Singh (40) was friends with the key accused, Gurjit. However, for the past few days, Gurjit was not talking to her husband. The accused had the suspicion that Resham was having an illicit relation with his wife.
On August 4, her husband went to work, but didn’t return home. When she went to look for her husband in the evening, she saw that Gurjit, along with two other persons, was brutally beating her husband, she alleged. “After I raised an alarm, the accused ran away. I shifted my husband to a hospital in Jagraon from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday night,” alleged the complainant.
Inspector Daljit Singh said the accused have confessed to the crime and the crime weapon (baseball bat) has been recovered from the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...