Man killed on suspicion of illicit affair, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

A man was killed by three persons at Sidhwan Bet as one of the assailants suspected him of having an illicit relationship with his wife.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Bains said three accused identified as Gurjit Singh of Sidhwan Bet, Inderjit Singh, alias Babla, of Salempura and Amrik of Madepur have been arrested.

The complainant, Binder Kaur, told the police that her husband Resham Singh (40) was friends with the key accused, Gurjit. However, for the past few days, Gurjit was not talking to her husband. The accused had the suspicion that Resham was having an illicit relation with his wife.

On August 4, her husband went to work, but didn’t return home. When she went to look for her husband in the evening, she saw that Gurjit, along with two other persons, was brutally beating her husband, she alleged. “After I raised an alarm, the accused ran away. I shifted my husband to a hospital in Jagraon from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday night,” alleged the complainant.

Inspector Daljit Singh said the accused have confessed to the crime and the crime weapon (baseball bat) has been recovered from the accused.