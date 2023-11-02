Man kills 80-year-old wife in Gurdev Nagar

Ludhiana, November 1
In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife at their Gurdev Nagar residence here on Wednesday. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Harcharan Singh, is a retired district attorney.
The victim, Manjeet Kaur (80), was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by her husband amid the strained relationship. The incident was brought to light when the couple’s son, who lives in Patiala, informed the police about the tragedy, as per information.
On receiving information, officers from the Division Number 5 police station reached the scene and started a probe into the case. The police have apprehended the man. The sharp weapon was allegedly recovered from the crime scene.
According to the police, they recovered the body of the victim lying in a pool of blood. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the suspect.
