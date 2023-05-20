Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

A man killed his friend in Jagraon on the intervening night of May 17 and 18. The deceased has been identified as Kaka Sharma (48), a resident of Rani Wala Khoo, Jagraon.

Bruises noticed on body at cremation ground Initially, we thought that my uncle could have fallen on the road due to his inebriated condition and died. Considering it a natural death, we took the body to the cremation ground for last rites. We noticed bruises on his body at the cremation ground. Suspecting it to be a case of murder, we immediately informed the police and requested them for a probe. Sandeep Kumar, Complainant

Initially, Kaka’s family considered it a natural death. However, the CCTV footage showed that he was murdered.

The suspect has been identified as Tajinderpal Singh, alias Maddi, a resident of Agwar Rara, Jagraon.

Complainant Sandeep Kumar said his maternal uncle was a habitual drunkard. He seldom came home and was usually living on roads. Tajinderpal was good friend of his uncle and they used to consume liquor daily.

The complainant said on Thursday morning he came to know that his uncle Kaka was lying dead outside a shop in Jagraon.

“Initially, we thought that my uncle could have fallen on the road due to his inebriated condition and died. Considering it a natural death, we took the body to the cremation ground for last rites. We noticed bruises on his body at the cremation ground. Suspecting it to be a case of murder, we immediately informed the police and requested them for a probe,” said the complainant.

During the probe, the police recovered the CCTV footage of the spot where Kaka was found dead. In the CCTV footage, Tajinderpal was seen attacking Kaka with some heavy object while the latter was lying asleep. Tajinderpal again visited the spot early on Thursday morning to confirm if Kaka had died.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagraon Deepkaran Singh said Kaka and Tajinderpal were good friends. They exchanged heated arguments on some issue on the night of May 17. To teach him a lesson, the suspect hacked Kaka to death. The DSP said the suspect had been arrested.