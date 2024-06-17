Man kills self, eight booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 16

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday registered a case against eight persons on the charge of abetment to suicide after a man ended his life. The victim ended his life as the accused had threatened him due to the ongoing property dispute.

The accused were identified as Jasdeep Singh, his wife Jasdeep Pal Kaur, his father-in-law Mahinder Singh, mother-in-law Parminder Kaur, Jagdeep Kaur of Katahari, his maternal uncle Surinder Singh, his brothers-in-law Kanwarpal Singh and Navdeep Singh.

Complainant Rajbir Singh said his brother, Kuldeep Singh, was sitting with cousin Jasdeep Singh at their house talking about the division of property. Later, Jasdeep’s in-laws came and they started threatening them. After issuing threats, they returned.

The complainant said on June 9, the accused again came and abused Kuldeep and also insulted him. Due to the insult, his brother Kuldeep went into depression, and on June 14, his brother left for work but didn’t return home. On the same day, his body was found in the canal near Jagera grid.

The deceased’s brother alleged that, due to the alleged torture by the accused, his brother had committed suicide by jumping into the canal. Strict action should be taken against the accused.

