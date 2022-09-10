Man kills self, father among five booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana , September 9

After a married man ended his life on Thursday evening, the Sarabha Nagar police today registered a case of abetment to suicide against his father, grandfather and three other relatives, relying on the suicide note.

The deceased has been identified as Kanwaljit Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar. Those booked have been identified as Kashmir Singh, deceased’s father; grandfather Joginder Singh; grandmother Kulwant Kaur; Aunt Savinder Kaur; Harjit Singh, Savinder’s husband, all residents of Amritsar.

The deceased’s wife, Raminder Kaur, told the police that yesterday evening her husband had updated his WhatsApp status in which he mentioned that he is ending his life due to the mental harassment by his father and four others in a property dispute. He consumed some poisonous substance and died at hospital.

“I found my husband in an unconscious state in his Scorpio car in Sarabha Nagar and he was immediately taken to hospital where he died, “ said Raminder.