Man kills self; wife among 4 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 3

A man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Jodhewal Chowk yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Gagandeep Singh (36). The Daresi police have booked his wife, Taranpreet Kaur; his mother-in-law, Kavita Sharma; Kaka and his wife, Shelly; for abetment to suicide, following a complaint by the mother of the deceased, Daljit Kaur.

The complainant has accused Gagandeep’s wife and in-laws of harassing him, which reportedly spurred him to take the extreme step.

Taranpreet had allegedly hurled abuse at her husband when the couple had a heated exchange on June 16. Following the ugly spat, she had left home and returned to her parents’ place in Jaspal Nagar.

“On August 2, when my son was home alone, he went to his room, locked the door from inside and took the extreme step. We busted the door open in a bid to save him, but by that time, he was already dead,” Daljit recounted.

Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said raids to nab the accused are under way.