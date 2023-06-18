Man kills self, wife booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

The Ludhiana police registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman after her husband ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in New Amarjit Colony.

The accused has been identified as Nirmal Devi, alias Komal. Her deceased husband has been identified as Deepak Kumar (39).

Complainant Nirmal Rani, deceased's mother, told the police that her son got married to Komal about 15 years back. A few years after the marriage, Deepak came to know about her illicit relations. Due to this, her son went into depression.

Komal along with her two children started living at her parents’ house. On June 16, her son had gone to his in-laws’ house to convince Komal to return home, but she refused. Moreover, she insulted him which further increased his tension, alleged the complainant.

The complainant alleged that yesterday his son hanged himself from the ceiling fan due to the torture meted out by his wife. Strict action should be taken against the accused, she said.

Investigating Officer ASI Sham Singh said a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered. Efforts were on on to nab the accused, he added.