Man kills sister for marrying worker

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 6

In what appears to be a case of honour killing, a man allegedly shot his sister, Sandeep Kaur, and injured her husband, Ravi Kumar, alias Bhola, on the Panjpeer Road Corporation Colony on Saturday night.

The accused, Suraj, fired three to four rounds at her sister. She lost her life on the spot. Her husband was hit by two bullets and was undergoing treatment at DMCH Hospital.

The accused has been arrested by the police.

Weapon seized After killing Sandeep Kaur, and injuring her husband, Ravi Kumar, Suraj told his sister’s mother-in-law that Sandeep had defamed family by solemnising marriage against their wishes. He said by killing her, he took revenge and would also kill Ravi if he survived by any chance

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal said the police conducted a raid near Ladhowal and nabbed the accused. The police recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, two magazines, 21 live rounds, 18 empty cartridges and a motorcycle from the accused

Ravi was once a worker at Soma Property Dealer in Rishi Nagar. He developed love affair with Sandeep, owner’s daughter. Both wanted to get married, but Sandeep’s family was against their marriage. Sandeep eloped with Ravi on June 21 this year and on June 26 they solemnised court marriage. Since then Suraj wanted to eliminate his sister and her husband.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal said yesterday night when Ravi was present outside his house, the bike-borne accused fired bullets at Ravi. In order to save his life, Ravi barged into his house and accused followed him. Suraj fired shots at his sister inside the house and killed her on the spot.

Before leaving, Suraj took off his helmet and told his sister’s mother-in-law that his sister by solemnising marriage against their wishes defamed the family and by killing her, he took revenge from her and would also kill Ravi if he survived by any chance, added the ADCP.

The ADCP said the police conducted a raid near Ladhowal and nabbed the accused. The police recovered a .32 bore country made pistol, two magazines, 21 live rounds, 18 empty cartridges, a motorcycle from the accused.