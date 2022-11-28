Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 27

A man allegedly murdered his younger brother over a property dispute at Madhuban Enclave in Sarabha Nagar here on Saturday night. The wife of the suspect helped him in committing the murder.

The Sarabha Nagar police registered a murder case against the couple, identified as Baljit Singh and his wife Sukhraj Kaur. A case of murder was registered against them.

The deceased has been identified as Rajwinder Singh (52).

As per information, Rajiwnder and Baljit were staying in the same house as the former lives on the first floor while the suspect was staying on the ground floor.

Yesterday night, when Rajwinder came home from work, he knocked at the door. When Baljit opened the door, he started arguments with the victim. In no time, arguments took a ghastly turn and Baljit and his wife attacked Rajwinder with an iron rod.

Listening to the noises, neighbours reached the spot and found Rajwinder lying in a pool of blood. They shifted the victim to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sarabha Nagar SHO inspector Amaninder Singh said a few years ago, Baljit was reportedly disowned by his father and the entire property was given to Rajwinder due to which a dispute was going on between the brothers. He (their father) was also staying with Rajwinder.

Baljit’s son is staying in Canada while his daughter is married. The deceased is survived by two sons, both are settled in Canada. The SHO said the couple were arrested by the police and further probe was started in the case.

